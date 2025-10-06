Iran says welcomes decision by Palaetinians regarding Gaza ceasefire

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, recalling the legal and moral responsibility of the international community to confront the ongoing genocide in Gaza under the 1948 UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, and the legal and moral responsibility of all governments to support the legitimate and lawful struggle of the Palestinian people to realize their right to self-determination and liberation from the yoke of occupation, apartheid, and colonialism by the Zionist regime, said it has consistently supported any initiative that entails the cessation of ethnic cleansing, war crimes, and crimes against humanity in Gaza and paves the way for the realization of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

It says, taking into account the dangerous dimensions and aspects of this proposal, and while reiterating its warning about the repeated breaches and obstructionism by the Zionist regime in fulfilling its promises, especially in light of its expansionist and racist plans, the Islamic Republic of Iran considers any decision in this regard to be within the authority of the Palestinian people and resistance.

It welcomes any decision by them that guarantees halting the genocide of Palestinians, the withdrawal of the occupying Zionist army from Gaza, respect for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, the entry of humanitarian aid, and the reconstruction of Gaza.

“The cessation of crimes and genocide in Gaza does not negate the responsibility of governments and competent international institutions to pursue legal and judicial action against the crimes of the Zionist regime, nor the identification and prosecution of those who ordered and carried out war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip, with the aim of ending the decades-long impunity of the Zionist regime.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran, while expressing hope for the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to the oppressed people of Gaza, declared its readiness to participate in this effort.