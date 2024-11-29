Iran says to fully support Lebanon, underlines vigilance following ceasefire 

In a telephone conversation with his Lebanese counterpart, Abdullah Bou Habib, on Thursday afternoon, Araghchi welcomed the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon.

He attributed the success to the unwavering resilience of the Lebanese people, the steadfast efforts of the resistance fighters on the ground, the political wisdom of Nabih Berri, Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, and the government of Lebanon.

Pointing to the Zionist regime’s history of reneging on agreements, Araghchi emphasized the need for Lebanon to remain vigilant and exercise serious caution in implementing the ceasefire.

Highlighting recent developments in Syria and the renewed activity of Takfiri terrorist groups, Araghchi described these incidents as part of a US-Zionist plan to destabilize the region following the failures and setbacks of the Zionist regime in the face of resistance.

He stressed the necessity of a robust and effective response to the scourge of terrorism.

The Lebanese Foreign Minister, in turn, expressed gratitude for the call and provided a detailed account of Lebanon’s situation following the ceasefire.

Abdullah Bou Habib also thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its enduring solidarity and support for Lebanon.