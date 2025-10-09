Iran says supports any initiative aimed at halting Gaza genocidal war

In reaction to the ceasefire in Gaza, the ministry issued a statement saying, “As a supporter of the legitimate resistance of the Palestinian nation in its pursuit of the right to self-determination, the Islamic Republic of Iran has, over the past two years, employed all its diplomatic capacities—particularly within the framework of regional mechanisms, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the United Nations—to exert pressure upon the Zionist regime and its backers to end the genocide and withdraw the occupiers from Gaza.”

Honoring the memory of the great martyrs of the Resistance, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscored the responsibility of the international community to prevent the occupying regime’s violations of its obligations, calling upon all parties to remain vigilant and alert to the deceit and duplicity of the Zionist regime.

The statemeny further said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again stresses that the cessation of crimes and genocide in Gaza does not in any way relieve States and competent international institutions of their shared legal, humanitarian, and moral duty to pursue justice through the identification and prosecution of those who ordered and perpetrated war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip, with the aim of bringing an end to the decades-long impunity enjoyed by the Zionist regime.