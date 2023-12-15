Iran says mercenaries of foreign enemies behind terror attack on police in Siastan and Baluchestan 

Kanaani said the crime was committed by “separatist terrorists and mercenaries of foreign adversaries of Iran.”

Armed militants staged an attack in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan which left at least 12 security forces dead early on Friday.

General Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi the spokesman of the Iranian police confirmed on Friday errorists attacked a police station in the city of Rask at midnight.

The deputy governor of the province Alireza Marhamati said a number of assailants were also killed in the attack at 2 am, local time.

The so-called Jaish al-Adl separatist group is blamed for the attack.

Iran says the seperatist terror group is supported by the US and Israel. The group has been behind several deadly bombings, ambushes and other attacks on Iranian security forces and civilians in the region, as well as abductions.

Kanaani offered condolences to the bereaved families of the fallen soldiers.

He said that undoubtedly, the Foreign Ministry and other relevant bodies in Iran will act in concert to go after the murderous terrorists and bring them to justice.