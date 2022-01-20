Thursday, January 20, 2022
Iran, Russia, China to hold joint naval drill

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran, Russia and China are going to start a joint military drill in the Indian Ocean on Friday.

The IRIB quoted the Public relations Office of the Iranian Army as saying that the combined drill code-named 2022 Maritime Security Belt will involve surface and flight units of the navies of Iran, Russia and China.

Rear Admiral Mostafa Tajeddini, spokesman for Naval Security Belt 2022, said this is the third combined exercise that will continue in the future with its message being peace and friendship.

He said that the exercise will be held in accordance with pre-arranged plans.

Rear Admiral Tajeddini added that the purpose of this drill is to strengthen security in the region and expand multilateral cooperation between the three countries.

Rear Admiral Tajeddini went on to say that this exercise envisions various tactical exercises such as rescuing a floating vessel, securing a hijacked vessel, shooting at specific targets, shooting at air targets at night and other tactical and operational exercises.

He added the goals of this exercise also include strengthening the security of international maritime trade, combating piracy and maritime terrorism, exchanging information regarding maritime rescue and exchanging operational and tactical experiences.

