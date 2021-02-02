Iran Reports over 70 New COVID-19 Deaths in 24 Hours

Iran has confirmed 72 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 58,110.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari reported 6,820 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 1,431,416.

So far, Lari added, 1,223,197 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 3,865 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 9,394,967 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently 18 cities are in the “orange” zone, 124 are in the “yellow” zone, and 306 are in the “blue” zone in terms of coronavirus outbreak.

The “orange” cities are all in northern provinces, and include Amol, Babol, Babolsar, Behshahr, Tonekabon, Juybar, Chalus, Ramsar, Sari, Fereydunkenar, Qaemshahr, Mahmoud Anad, Neka and Noshahr in Mazandaran province and Some’eh Sara, Rudsar, and Lahijan in Gilan province.