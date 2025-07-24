IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign Policy

Iran raps Israeli bill to impose sovereignty over West Bank, Jordan Valley

By IFP Editorial Staff
Esmael Baghaei

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has condemnd the Israeli Knesset’s approval of the bill aimed at imposing the regime’s sovereignty over the West Bank and Jordan Valley, viewing it as yet another indication of the expansionist and hegemonic nature of this regime.

In a statement, the ministry said this action —concurrent with the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the continued gross violations of human rights in the West Bank by Israel—lays bare more than ever the regime’s malicious objective of the total eradication of Palestine as a land, a nation, and an independent identity.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalled the legal, moral, and political responsibility of all states and international organizations to uphold the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and to support their liberation from occupation and apartheid.

The Ministry emphasized that the negligence of the international community and relevant international bodies—particularly the United Nations Security Council—in fulfilling their obligations to halt genocide and war crimes in Gaza and the West Bank only emboldens the regime to escalate its crimes and expand its lawlessness and aggression.

It pointed out that all governments—especially regional and Islamic countries—are duty-bound to take immediate and effective action to compel Israel and its backers, particularly the United States, to halt the killings, aggression, and expansionist ambitions of the Zionist regime.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks