Iran’s Raisi, in meeting with Russian president, urges ‘immediate’ stop to Israeli genocide

President Raisi stressed the critical need to halt the incessant bombings in Gaza, expressing grave concern about the frequency of child casualties.

He reiterated: “The ongoing events in Palestine constitute not just a humanitarian crisis but a condemnable act of genocide.”

Highlighting international complicity, Raisi lamented the backing of the Zionist regime’s actions by the US and some other Western nations.

He criticized the diminished effectiveness of human rights advocating bodies and international organizations in addressing the Israeli crimes against Palestinians.

“Injustice prevailing in the global system and its unilateral nature manifest vividly in the dire situation unfolding in Gaza,” Raisi remarked, underlining broader global concerns.

The Iranian president also emphasized the robust bilateral relations between the Tehran and Moscow, noting considerable potential for further enhancement.

“While our cooperation in energy, agriculture, and knowledge-based sectors is commendable, there exists greater scope for mutual benefit,” Raisi affirmed.

Expressing gratitude for hosting the meeting, President Putin stressed the importance of deliberating on regional matters, particularly the Palestine situation.

He touched upon the accelerating trade and economic collaboration, hinting at plans for a free trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union under Russia’s consideration.

“Relations between our nations are burgeoning. Please convey our regards to the Eminent Leader [Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei], whose support for our ties is invaluable,” Putin added.

Enumerating existing collaboration in transportation, energy, and education, Putin pointed to the signing of agreements to construct railways between Iran and Russia and develop oil and gas resources.