Iran’s Raisi says mere condemnations of Israel not enough

Speaking at an iftar event with ambassadors and charge d’affaires from Islamic countries in Tehran on Wednesday night, President Raisi said “mere condemnations and expressions of resentment” were not enough and added, “Today, Muslim nations expect action against the criminalities of the Zionist regime and in support of the oppressed nation of Palestine.”

He repeated the Islamic Republic’s proposal of staging a referendum in which all Palestinian people would decide about their own fate.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raisi said the main reason behind insecurity in Syria was the presence of the US and its allies in the Middle Eastern country.

Turning to Afghanistan, he said two decades of US war and occupation had resulted in deaths and destruction but now was the time for the Afghan people to see their own wills realized.

President Raisi also said that the current level of trade between Islamic countries was not adequate and said ambassadors were expected to work with their capitals to increase trade ties.

Before Raisi, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said in brief remarks that the foreign policy of the current administration was to prioritize relations with neighbors and fellow-Islamic countries and that Iran welcomed further initiatives toward that purpose.