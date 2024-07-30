Iran’s president lauds Yemen military operation against Israel

Pezeshkian made the remarks at a meeting with spokesman for Yemen’s Houthi movement, Mohamed Abdel-Salam, in Tehran on Monday.

“Actions taken by Yemen in support of the Palestinian nation are very important and effective, and have clearly pressured the Zionist regime and its supporters,” the newly-elected president said.

“The steadfastness of the Yemeni nation in the face of pressures and the enmities of the arrogant powers is very valuable and commendable,” he added.

The president stressed that if all Muslim countries become united and act in coordination, they will thwart the enemies’ plots, noting, “Unity and cohesion strengthen the power of Islamic countries.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian touched on Tehran-Sana’a ties and hoped the relations will be further enhanced in the future.

Abdel-Salam, who arrived in the Iranian capital earlier on Monday to take part in Pezeshkian’s swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, also praised the strong, deep-rooted ties between the two countries.

“I hope our cooperation will further expand to serve the mutual interests.”

Abdel-Salam stressed “Yemen will continue to coordinate [efforts]…with Iran in different fields with the aim of confronting common challenges.”