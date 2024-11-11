Iran calls OIC, Arab League meeting on ending conflict in Lebanon, Palestine

Prior to his departure to the Saudi capital, Riyadh on Monday, to attend the second emergency meeting of the OIC and the Arab League, Aref stated the meeting is being held with the follow-up of Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

Aref expressed hope that the consultations during the meeting would lead to a favorable outcome regarding the cessation of Israeli aggression in Lebanon and Palestine and a sustainable ceasefire in the region, with the cooperation of all Islamic and Arab countries.

He said addressing humanitarian aid and the plight of Palestinian and Lebanese refugees is of utmost importance for the meeting.

“We hope to achieve significant results in providing aid to the displaced and those affected by the attacks and crimes of the Zionist regime,” Aref added.

The emergency meeting attended by representatives from over 50 Arab and Islamic countries, is set to begin later on Monday, with Araghchi and Aref representing Iran.