Iran Leader: U.S. shamelessly vetoed UN resolution on ceasefire in Gaza

“The United States shamelessly vetoes the UN resolution on the stopping of Israeli bombardments and the establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza,” said Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a meeting with people from all walks of life from the provinces of Kerman and Khuzestan.

“What does this veto mean? It means the U.S. is an accomplice to the Israeli]l bombardments of children, women, the sick, the elderly and defenseless people,” the Leader explained.

Ayatollah Khamenei added the U-S has been disgraced as the true face of the Western-style civilization has been unmasked during the Israeli war on Gaza. He said, the Palestinians’ great victory lies in the fact that they debunked the West and the United States’ false claim of being human rights advocates.

Ayatollah Khamenei underlined that there is no difference between the Israeli regime, the United States and Britain as they are all one and the same.

He said, there is no doubt that one day the Israeli regime will be wiped off the face of the earth.

The UN Security Council passed a resolution to facilitate aid deliveries to Gaza.

The resolution, however, failed to call for a ceasefire.

Over 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli onslaught against Gaza since early October.