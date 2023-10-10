Iran Leader: Israel’s defeat ‘irreparable intelligence, military failure’

Addressing a graduation ceremony at Imam Ali military university earlier on Tuesday in Tehran, Ayatollah Khamenei said the operation staged by Palestinian fighters on Saturday was a ‘devastating earthquake’ for the occupying regime’s intelligence and military.

“Everyone talked about the failure, but I emphasize on its irreparability,” the Leader noted and added, “This devastating earthquake has destroyed some of the main structures of the usurping regime’s governance, which cannot be easily rebuilt.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also hailed the Palestinian intelligence planners for the achievement in the Operation Al-Quds Flood, which has so far left over 1000 Israelis dead and thousands more injured.

The Leader said he is proud of Palestine and supports Palestinians, but denied Iran’s involvement in the latest developments.

He also stated that blaming others for the operation by the Palestinian resistance is a miscalculation.

The Leader added, “The occupying regime plays the victim and has used it as an excuse to continue its increased oppression; attack on Gaza, attack on people’s houses, attack on civilians, massacre and mass killing of people in Gaza. This playing innocent is a pretext to pile up the crime several-fold. It wants to justify these crimes by playing the innocent. This is also a miscalculation.”

Ayatollah Khamenei issued a warning to the heads and decision-makers of the Zionist regime and their supporters, saying: “They should know that the massacre and mass killing of the people in Gaza will wreak a greater disaster on them. They need to know that the reaction to the oppression is a heavier slap on their ugly faces.”