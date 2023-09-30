Iran Leader’s aide: US forced Ukraine into war, causing further mayhem in region

In an interview with Tehran-based Farhikhtegan newspaper published on Saturday, Ali Akbar Velayati also said that the US opened a new front in Taiwan and stood against China by supporting Taiwan’s independence. Beijing claims sovereignty over the island.

Velayati added that Washington further created tensions in another part of the world with a “mischievous plot” by branding Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as a “dictator”.

The senior advisor said Washington’s policies did not stop there and tied the developments in the South Caucasus to the US, explaining Washington used Turkey as a proxy to get on board and disrupt the strategic region. The South Caucasus has been the focus of attention as NATO’s western entrance.

Velayati also said, “A point that has been highlighted by some Turkish officials and media in recent years is that the Azeris in Iran have been under pressure for years and the Turkish government seems to have a mission to liberate the Azeris from the domination of other ethnic groups that make up the Iranian identity.”

Noting that the US controls three oceans in the world, namely Indian, Atlantic and Pacific, the Iranian Leader’s advisor warned Washington wants to put Iran under pressure on the western side of the Indian Ocean, citing the recently-proposed corridor at the G20 summit – which bypasses Iran as a transit hub – in line with the policy.