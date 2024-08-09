Iran Leader advisor: Hamas resolved to fight Israel

Aliakbar Velayati has congratulated Sinwar on his appointment.

In a message to Sinwar, Velayati said the choice shows that Hamas leaders are more resolved than ever before to continue their fight and resistance against the murderous Israeli regime and to liberate Palestine.

He added that resistance is an unending road and when the flag falls from the hand of a commander, another commander picks it up.

Velayati also said there is no doubt that resistance is the only path to victory and resistance fighters and the brave Palestinian people proved this to the world.

Addressing Sinwar, Velayati said, “We are confident that your dignified record in fighting the murderous Zionist regime and the unity among resistance groups herald the continuation of the cause of the martyr of al-Quds Dr. Ismail Haniyeh until the liberation of the holy city and the ouster of the occupiers of Palestine”. He further wished Sinwar good luck.