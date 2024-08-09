ViewsIFP ExclusiveMiddle EastSelected

Iran Leader advisor: Hamas resolved to fight Israel

By IFP Editorial Staff

A senior advisor to Iran’s leader says the appointment of Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas in Gaza, as the political chief of the Palestinian group shows the resistance movement is resolved to continue fighting Israel. 

Aliakbar Velayati has congratulated  Sinwar on his appointment.

In a message to Sinwar, Velayati said the choice shows that Hamas leaders are more resolved than ever before to continue their fight and resistance against the murderous Israeli regime and to liberate Palestine.

He added that resistance is an unending road and when the flag falls from the hand of a commander, another commander picks it up.

Velayati also said there is no doubt that resistance is the only path to victory and resistance fighters and the brave Palestinian people proved this to the world.

Addressing Sinwar, Velayati said, “We are confident that your dignified record in fighting the murderous Zionist regime and the unity among resistance groups herald the continuation of the cause of the martyr of al-Quds Dr. Ismail Haniyeh until the liberation of the holy city and the ouster of the occupiers of Palestine”. He further wished Sinwar good luck.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks