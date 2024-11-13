Iran strongly condemns Israeli official West Bank annexation comment 

Esmaeil Baghaei said this statement is yet another clear sign of the racist and expansionist nature and the aggressive approach of Israel that was created and expanded based on grabbing Palestinian territories and carnage as well as forced displacement of Palestinians.

Baghaei said this policy is part of the Israeli genocide and its policy of wiping out Palestine, which have been implemented in the most brutal way possible

over the past year.

He put emphasis on the legal and moral responsibility of all governments to prevent and punish genocide as well as to deal with war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Baghaei strongly regretted the failure of the US and Germany to hold the leaders of the regime accountable and to drag them before the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice.

Baghaei called for decisive action by the international community and the UN Security Council to stop the genocide in Palestine and the war-mongering acts of the occupying regime in Lebanon and West Asia.

Baghaei stressed Israel has no faith in the principles and standards of international law and the UN Charter, and its declared and applied policy is to humiliate and weaken the UN and its norms and institutions.