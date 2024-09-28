Iran says Israel used US-made 5,000-pound bunker-buster bombs in Beirut strike

The top diplomat made the remarks on Friday during a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York.

“Just this morning, the Israeli regime used several 5,000-pound bunker busters that had been gifted to them by the United States to hit residential areas in Beirut,” he said.

“One cannot disregard the US’s complicity in the crime,” the official noted.

Earlier in the day, Israeli warplanes struck at least six residential structures in Dahiyeh’s Haret Hreik neighborhood, killing at least six people and wounding some 90 others.

The regime kept on the raids on Saturday, when it targeted several buildings in the al-Hadath and Laylaki neighborhoods in the same area with at least 15 airstrikes.

The attacks came as part of the regime’s escalation against Lebanon that has been targeting the country since October 7, when Tel Aviv launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

The escalation has taken a deadlier turn since Monday, claiming the lives of more than 700 people across the country.

Araghchi stated the Security Council and the international community’s failure to stop the genocide had now emboldened the Israeli regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his henchmen to “harbor the dream of repeating [Gaza’s] massacres in Lebanon and drag the entire into a full-scale war.”

“The criminal Israeli mafia is rather being rewarded” as a result of the international inaction “and its crimes being normalized before our eyes,” he added.

Araghchi reiterated that “Israel’s warmongering relies on US military support and political backing …. Therefore, the United States is implicated in every aspect of Israel’s atrocity”.

The US provides most of the bombs that the regime’s drops on Gazans. It also uses its influence and veto power as a permanent member of the Security Council to prevent the body from either holding the regime accountable or taking it to task for its atrocities.

Araghchi called on Washington to simply withhold the support from the regime if it truly laments the loss of human life in Gaza as it claims it does.

“The council must act now to stop Israel’s cruel plan to exterminate an entire nation of people who, for eight long decades, have been under brutal occupation and suppression.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Araghchi warned the American people that Netanyahu was trying to involve the US in a war with the entire region as means of both prolonging his political longevity and influencing the results of the country’s upcoming elections.

He concluded his remarks by saying that continuation of the regime’s bloodletting would also cause the people of the region to realize its nature as a “nasty element” that is part of a “colonial project planted in our region to embroil it in interminable cycles of wars and violence”.