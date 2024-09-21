Iran strongly condemns Israel’s airstrike on Beirut residential area

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said the brutal and heinous air raid of the Zionist regime on Beirut shortly after Tel Aviv’s terrorist act, that is, the mass killing of the Lebanese people by abusing their communication equipment, constitutes a gross violation of international law as well as the sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security of Lebanon.

He added that Friday‘s attack must be condemned by the international community in the strongest terms.

“There is no doubt that the Zionist regime, contrary to the demand of the vast majority of the world governments and nations for a ceasefire, seeks to intensify tensions and spread the war and conflict across the region, and such a malicious policy is a clear and most serious threat to international peace and security.”

The spokesman reaffirmed Iran’s firm support and solidarity with the people, government and resistance of Lebanon.

He stressed that despite the recent barbaric attacks by the Zionists, the government, people and resistance of Lebanon have proven that they will not stop their honorable support for the defenseless and oppressed people of Palestine.

He voiced hope that the countries and governments who support international peace and security will use the opportunity at the UN General Assembly to take decisive measures to stop the Zionist regime’s mass killing machine against the oppressed Palestinian people as well as other nations in the region, including Lebanon and Syria.

At least 14 people, including children, were killed and 66 others wounded in Israeli military’s “targeted strike” against a building in Beirut on Friday.