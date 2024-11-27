Iran welcomes end of Israel’s aggression in Lebanon, reaffirms support for govt., people, resistance

Baqaei highlighted Iran’s longstanding position on the necessity of an immediate halt to the wars in Gaza and Lebanon. He detailed Iran’s extensive diplomatic efforts over the past 14 months to achieve the goal.

According to Baqaei, the Zionist regime’s warmongering and crimes, carried out by the comprehensive support of the US and some European countries, have resulted in the martyrdom of 60,000 innocent people, injuries to 120,000, the displacement of over 3.5 million oppressed people in Palestine and Lebanon, and the widespread destruction of vital infrastructure in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

The spokesperson also cited the interim orders issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to stop genocide and the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants for the Zionist regime’s leaders for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

He noted that public opinion in the world, which has called for an end to the war and genocide over the past 14 months, is now awaiting the prosecution and punishment of the occupying regime’s criminals.

Baqaei emphasized the international community’s responsibility to protect peace and stability in West Asia and to exert effective pressure on the aggressor Zionist regime to cease the war against Gaza.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect at 4am local time in Lebanon (02:00 GMT) amid hopes the truce will bring a permanent end to Israeli attacks on Lebanese towns and cities, and stop more than a year of fighting in southern part of the Middle Eastern country.

In Lebanon, at least 3,823 people have been killed and 15,859 wounded in Israeli attacks since the war on the Gaza Strip began October last year.