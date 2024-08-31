Iran denies allegations of IRGC officer training Russian soldiers

Nasser Kanaani said the allegations that an Iranian military officer with the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) was on Ukrainian soil to train Russian forces, are totally baseless.

Kanaani reiterated Iran’s principled stance of opposing the war and emphasized the need to halt the conflict and resolve disputes between Russia and Ukraine peacefully.

Ukraine’s Attorney General has announced the opening of a “criminal case” against an IRGC Brigadier, suspected of training Russian soldiers in the use of Iran-made drones sold to Russia.

The spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry stated that such baseless claims are made with specific political motives and objectives, adding that these accusations contradict the Islamic Republic of Iran’s principled approach to the conflict in Ukraine.