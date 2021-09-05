Iran interior minister appoints new political deputy

Iran’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi has appointed Mohammad Bagher Khorramshad as deputy interior minister for political affairs, a key post at the ministry.

In an order, Vahidi urged Khorrmashahd to fulfill his tasks to the best of his ability.

He said the responsibilities of the deputy interior minister for political affairs, among others, include efficient interaction with political parties and organizations, creating solidarity among all ethnic groups of Iran and people from all walks of life, and also holding elections with a view to maximum voter turnout, the latter being a key task.

Vahidi wished Khorramshad good luck in his new capacity.

Khorramshahd is a full Professor of Law at Tehran’s Allameh Tabatabaee University. He has previously served as Deputy Foreign Minister and Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Research.