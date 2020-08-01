Iran, India to Sign Preferential Trade Agreement Pact

Iran and India are to hold negotiations to further enhance mutual cooperation in the trade sector.

The sixth round of talks to sign a preferential trade agreement between Tehran and New Delhi to facilitate mutual trade will be held in the presence of economic and political experts of both countries.

That was announced in a meeting between the head of the Iran Trade Promotion Organization and Indian Ambassador to Tehran Gaddam Dharmendra.

In the meeting, the Iranian side underscored the importance of strengthening reciprocal trade ties and the need for preferential trade talks between the two countries to continue. He expressed Iran’s readiness to immediately make arrangements for the sixth round of preferential trade negotiations between Iran and India via videoconference.

The top Indian ambassador, in turn, touched upon the seventieth anniversary of the resumption of diplomatic ties between the two countries, and said New Delhi remains committed to promoting relations with Iran.

Although Iran-India talks on the signing of a mutual preferential trade pact began more than a decade ago, and despite the fact that five rounds of talks have been held on that so far, this agreement has not been signed yet.