Iran says impunity encouraging Israel to commit further crimes in West Asia

The Monday raid on the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Central Gaza, which involved incendiary bombs, caused a massive fire and resulted in the martyrdom and injury of a large number of innocent people.

Baghaei also expressed deep regret over the obstruction by the regime’s supporters, particularly the US and the UK, of any international actions, including by the International Criminal Court (ICC), to hold the regime’s leaders accountable for such crimes.

He stated that Israel’s repeated and deliberate attacks on hospitals, and the killing of patients, the injured, doctors, and medical staff are enough to prosecute and try the regime’s leaders for war crimes.

The foreign ministry spokesman reminded that international law prohibits attacks on civilian sites, especially hospitals, and medical centers, adding that the Monday incident is a clear example of war crime and part of a broader plan of genocide against the Palestinians.