Iran: Gaza tents main targets of Israel’s bombardments

By IFP Media Wire

Iran has strongly condemned Israel’s attack on another school-turned-shelter in the Gaza Strip, which killed at least 18 people, warning that refugee tents in the besieged enclave have turned into the main targets of the regime’s daily strikes.

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani bemoaned the fact that the schools and tents of displaced Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are in the databank of the main targets on which the Zionist regime drops bombs and missiles on a daily basis.

Condemning the new Israeli fatal strike on the UNRWA school in Gaza which accommodates thousands of displaced Palestinians, he brought the brutal strike to the notice of the US, the UK, France, Germany, Canada, Australia and the other governments that export bombs and missiles to the Zionist regime.

Israel has bombed the UN-operated al-Jaouni school in central Gaza for the fifth time since October, killing at least 18 people.

Six of the victims were UNRWA staff, including the manager of the shelter. The agency announced it was the highest death toll for its staff in a single incident in the 11-month war.

At least 41,100 Palestinians people have been killed and more than 95,000 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 2023.

