Iran formally approves conditional accession to anti-terror financing convention

The announcement follows the Expediency Council’s conditional approval on October 1 of Iran’s long-debated membership in the convention, part of a broader effort to align with international standards on combating money laundering and terrorism financing.

Council spokesperson Mohsen Dehnavi said Iran’s participation in the convention comes with two main conditions: the Islamic Republic will implement its commitments within the framework of its Constitution, and domestic laws will take precedence if any provision of the convention conflicts with national legislation.

Dehnavi emphasized that the safeguards uphold Iran’s legal sovereignty while allowing it to enhance cooperation with global mechanisms against terrorism financing.

The CFT is one of the key treaties recommended by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Iran’s accession could help remove restrictions on its financial and trade relations.