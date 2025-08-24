Iran FM urges Islamic nations to unite against “Greater Israel” threat

In an op-ed published by Asharq Al-Awsat ahead of an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, Araghchi condemned “organized genocide and ethnic cleansing” by Israel in Gaza, with Western support enabling “unprecedented crimes.”

“The Zionist regime has turned Gaza into scorched earth, using starvation as a weapon and turning food distribution points into death traps for innocent civilians,” Araghchi wrote.

He said Israel’s actions in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen reflect an aggressive strategy aimed at regional domination under the notion of the so-called “Greater Israel.”

He urged the upcoming OIC summit to move beyond symbolic statements and adopt “decisive, coordinated measures,” including diplomatic pressure, international legal action, and economic and military sanctions against Israel.

Araghchi also called for the immediate creation of a UN- and OIC-supervised humanitarian corridor to deliver aid to besieged Gazans, adding that unity among Islamic nations is critical to safeguarding regional security and advancing the cause of an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital.