Iran FM: UNSC Resolution 2231 not banning Iran weapons imports, exports

Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a phone conversation with his Bulgarian counterpart added,”But we have not provided any weapons to Russia for use in the Ukraine war. Our position is to oppose both the expansion of NATO in the region and the war in Ukraine.”

He touched on the developments in Ukraine and said, “We are against the continuation of war in Ukraine and make efforts for a ceasefire.”

The top Iranian diplomat also commented on the recent talks between the Islamic Republic and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

He also outlined Iran’s stance against the convening of an extraordinary meeting of the UN Human Rights Council and any political behavior against Tehran.

Amirabdollahian thanked Bulgaria for condemning the Daesh terror attack on the holy shrine of Shah Cheragh in the Iranian city of Shiraz.

For his part, the Bulgarian foreign minister pointed to good and long-running ties between the two countries, calling for efforts to hold a session of the two sides’ Joint Commission in 2023.

He thanked his Iranian counterpart for explanations on the developments in Ukraine as well as Iran’s opposition to war and pursuit of political solutions to the Ukraine crisis.

Milkov said his country always supports the process of reviving the Iran nuclear deal and the realization of an agreement between Iran and the international community.