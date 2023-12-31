Iran FM, in a phone call with UK’s Cameron, raps west double standatds regarding Ukraine and Gaza

In a phone call between David Cameron, the new British Foreign Secretary, and Hossein Amirabdollahian, the Foreign Minister of Iran, on Sunday, the latest regional developments and bilateral relations were discussed.

During this conversation, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran expressed hope that Britain would adopt a realistic and constructive approach to regional developments and bilateral relations to enhance the atmosphere of ties.

Regarding the Palestinian crisis, the Iranian Foreign Minister stated: “The root cause of the Palestinian crisis does not date back to October 7 but to 75 years of Israeli occupation, continuous violation of Palestinians’ fundamental rights, war crimes in Palestine, and genocide against this oppressed nation. England’s role in these issues is, of course, evident.”

Amirabdollahian condemned the silence of certain Western governments regarding crimes committed by the Israeli regime against Palestinians, which have led to the killing of 21,000 civilians in Gaza over the past 80 days.

The Iranian foreign minister criticized the U.S. and certain Western countries for their double standards towards Gaza and Ukraine.

He emphasized: “The Israeli regime cannot be allowed to commit massacres of women and children, nor perpetrate genocide in Gaza and inflame the region, yet considering stopping a Zionist ship in the Red Sea as a threat to the security of this vital economic waterway.”

Regarding threats against Iran, Amirabdollahian warned: “The Islamic Republic of Iran will give a strong and regretting response to any Israeli regime’s adventurism and acts of aggression.”

During the conversation, the British Foreign Secretary called for efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran to prevent the escalation of regional conflict and ensure maritime security, referencing the positions of the UK on Palestine and the Red Sea.