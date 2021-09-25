Iran FM: Tehran favors talks that ensure rights and interests of Iranians

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Friday outlined Tehran’s foreign policy under the new administration at a meeting with American academics and senior members of US think tanks, as part of his meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

He answered their questions about a variety of issues, including the foreign and regional policy of the Islamic Republic and the future of the Iran nuclear deal.

During the meeting, the foreign minister stressed the determination of the new government of the Islamic Republic to adopt a foreign policy based on giving priority to neighbors and Asian countries. He outlined Iran’s views on regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, Bahrain and other countries. Amirabdollahian also stated that although the new government has given priority to developing relations with neighbors and Asian countries, it will also maintain a balance in its foreign policy.

The foreign minister also said Tehran is committed to diplomacy based on its principles and is ready for fruitful talks that ensure the rights and interests of the Iranian people, despite the fact that the US went back on its promises under the nuclear deal and also despite the European troika’s inaction in this regard.

The issue of Afghanistan was one of the topics discussed at the meeting. Amirabdollahian reaffirmed Iran’s principled policy to support forming an inclusive government in Afghanistan and preventing the spread of terrorist activities in the region.