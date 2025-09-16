Iran FM stresses ECO’s role in countering unilateralism

Speaking on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the Second National Conference on Iran and the Economic Cooperation Organization in Tehran, Araqchi said that ECO “can and must play a leading and effective role in shaping the new regional economic architecture.”

He noted that in recent years, ECO has been receiving growing attention among member states, particularly those that joined the organization in the early 1990s.

Araqchi stressed that an institution with such history and with the membership of key countries from Central, South, and West Asia undoubtedly represents significant added value for all. “What we need now more than ever is a collective and coordinated decision to move toward realizing an ‘ideal ECO,’” he added.

The Iranian top diplomat described ECO as a suitable platform to synergize efforts toward sustainable development, regional security, and shared prosperity in the face of global economic fluctuations, geopolitical challenges, and rapid technological changes.

According to Araqchi, the Islamic Republic of Iran believes ECO can and should take a pioneering role in shaping a new regional economic order based on the principles of partnership, mutual respect, and common interests.

He also recalled the Iranian President’s proposal for establishing an ECO Artificial Intelligence Center, noting that such a mechanism could serve both as a springboard for regional technological cooperation and as a driver of collaboration across all areas of interest among ECO member states.