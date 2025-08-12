Iran FM slams Israel for massacre of Gaza journalists

In a social media post on Monday evening, Araghchi stated that the targeted assassinations of high-profile Palestinian journalists are not a sign of the regime’s strength.

He further emphasized the complicity of Western governments in the regime’s atrocities, noting that their “shameful silence is deafening.”

Al Jazeera reporters Anas al-Sharif and Mohammad Qareqa, and camera operators Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Nofal, and Mo’men Aliwa, as well as Mohammad al-Khalidi, a journalist with the Sahat platform, were killed in a deliberate Israeli strike on their tent outside the al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on Sunday evening.

At least 61,500 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and another 153,500 individuals have been injured in the brutal Israeli onslaught on Gaza since October 7, 2023, according to the health ministry of Gaza.