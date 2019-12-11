Iran Eyes Enhanced Ties with Bosnia & Herzegovina

Iranian first vice president has congratulated Bosnia and Herzegovina on the appointment of Zoran Tegeltija as the new Chairman of the BiH Council of Ministers.

In a message on Tuesday, Es’haq Jahangiri expressed the hope that, given the excellent relations between the two countries and their diverse capacities, Tehran and Sarajevo will see greater development and mobility in bilateral, political, economic and cultural ties.

Back in November, the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, at an extraordinary session in Sarajevo, decided to appoint Zoran Tegeltija as chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Tegeltija’s appointment as chairman of the BiH Council of Ministers was confirmed on December 5 in the country’s House of Representatives.

   
   

