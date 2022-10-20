Iran calls for evidence proving drones used in Ukraine war

Hossein Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a phone conversation with Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić-Radman.

The Iranian foreign minister pointed to the recent events in Ukraine and also some Ukrainian officials’ claims about drones Iran supplied to Russia many years ago and Moscow’s use of the unmanned aircraft in the war.

Amirabdollahian said, “We have always been and sill are strongly opposed to war and to the arming of any warring side and we have told the Ukrainian officials to show any evidence they have that would prove the use of Iranian drones in the Ukraine war.”

The top Iranian diplomat stressed that Iran has had defense cooperation with Russia for many years but Tehran did not support the war on Ukraine nor has it given any Iranian-made weapons to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine.

Amirabdollahian also referred to the “wrong move” by the Council of the ministers of the European Union against Iran that was made “based on a set of false information.”

Amirabdollahian said Iran is considering a proper response in kind to the EU decision.

The Croatian foreign minister, for his part, underlined that Iran and Croatia enjoy good ties.

Grlić-Radman said Croatia supports the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA. The Croatian foreign minister added that he would convey Iran’s stance to his colleagues in the EU.