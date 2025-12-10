Iran envoy urges decisive global action to end Israeli genocide in Gaza

Amir Saeid Iravani made the remarks on Tuesday at the UN General Assembly’s meeting marking the 10th anniversary of the International Day in Commemoration of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide.

The envoy stressed that silence could not erase neither the crime nor the suffering of its victims, underscoring that confronting genocide was not optional, but a legal and moral duty.

“We reiterate our highest level of commitment to combating and preventing the crime of genocide,” he said, emphasizing that the world had to act “decisively, collectively, and immediately” to stop the atrocities and uphold the dignity of those affected.

Iravani noted that the Islamic Republic, as a co-sponsor of the resolution establishing the international day, paid tribute to all victims whose suffering “compels the international community to act with moral certainty and clarity.”

Preventing genocide, he reiterated, was a binding obligation rooted in international law and a responsibility shared by all nations.

“It is our collective responsibility to prevent and punish the perpetrators of genocide wherever and whenever the threat of genocide arises,” he said.

The regime launched the genocide in October 2023 after a historic resistance operation against the occupied territories that had come as a response to decades of Israeli occupation and aggression.

The war has so far claimed the lives of around 70,400 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

The victims include hundreds who have been killed during daily Israeli violations since early October when Tel Aviv supposedly agreed to a ceasefire deal with Gaza’s Hamas resistance movement.