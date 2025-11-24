Iran denounces Israeli strike on Beirut, killing of resistance leader

According to the ministry, the attack is a clear breach of the November 2024 ceasefire and represents a brutal violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The raid left dozens of civilians — among them women and children — dead or wounded.

The ministry urged that leaders of the Israeli regime be held legally accountable and punished for an act of terrorism and a war crime.

It also honored the memory of martyr Tabatabaei, praising his lifelong dedication to defending Lebanon and confronting the Israeli regime, and extended condolences to Hezbollah’s leadership, its fighters, and the families of those killed.

Tehran further stressed that ongoing American backing for Israel is the primary reason behind Tel Aviv’s continued violations and aggressive behavior, reminding ceasefire guarantors of their direct obligations.

Pointing to Israel’s repeated breaches of the truce, the ministry expressed deep regret over the United Nations and Security Council’s silence in the face of Israel’s persistent attacks and numerous crimes against the Lebanese people.

Iran called on the international community to take decisive steps to counter the Israeli regime’s organized terrorism and warmongering against Lebanon and other regional states.