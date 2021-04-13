Iran Condemns EU Sanctions, Vows to Consider Reciprocal Move

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman has lashed out at the European Union for putting the names of several Iranian officials and institutions on its human rights sanctions list.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns this move and considers it invalid,” said Saeed Khatibzadeh on Monday.

“Such acts are committed by those who claim to be supporters of, and falsely preach [respect for] human rights with political motives, but they have not only remained silent in the face of violations of Iranian people’s rights due to the United States’ inhuman and illegal sanctions, but also approved of such violations,” he noted.

“Such acts are rejected and will further disgrace those who abuse lofty concepts such as human rights,” said the spokesman.“In reaction to this EU move, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs suspends comprehensive talks with the European Union, including human rights discussion, and all cooperation thereof, especially in the domains of terrorism, narcotics and refugees,” Khatibzadeh noted.

“In reaction to the EU move, the Islamic Republic of Iran is considering [imposing] reciprocal sanctions, which will be announced in due time,” he said.