Iran holds commemoration ceremony for victims of Ukrainian flight 752

The event was attended by Saeed Ohadi, Head of the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs; Zahra Behrouz-Azar, Vice President for Women and Family Affairs; and Fatemeh Mohajerani, Government Spokesperson.

Speaking at the ceremony, Saeed Ohadi recalled his interaction with some of the victims at a mourning ceremony for the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (PBUH), in Toronto in 2018.

“Zeynab Asadi Lari, Mohammad Hossein Asadi Lari, and Mohammad Amin Jebelli were present at that event, shedding tears, unaware that two years later, they would no longer be with us,” he said.

Ohadi emphasized, “God has stated not to think martyrs are absent among us. Although we struggle with worldly matters, the martyrs rejoice in the divine blessings and grace bestowed upon them.”

The tragic crash of a Ukrainian Boeing 737 on January 8, 2020, claimed 176 lives, including 148 Iranians, 10 Afghans, and 18 other nationals over the sky of Tehran. Several victims, are laid to rest in the courtyard of Imamzadeh Saleh, in northern Tehran, where the commemoration ceremony was held.