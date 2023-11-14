Iran calls for prosecution of Israeli “war criminals”, blasts Israel attack on Gaza reconstruction HQ

Nasser reiterated, “Such crimes clearly show the Zionists’ savage and inhumane nature.”

Kanaani further said, “The conscience of humanity is hurt by what is happening to the oppressed Palestinian nation because of the Zionists’ crimes and savagery in Gaza, and it cannot remain silent in the face of it.”

Kanaani highlighted Israel’s incessant and open violation of international laws and its continued aggression against the Palestinian people.

He called on the international community to use all available means to hold the Israeli regime to account and prosecute the its “war criminals”.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry also on Monday strongly condemned the Israeli bombing of the headquarters of the Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza.

The ministry labeled the attack as “a clear violation of international law and an extension of Israel’s approach to targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure,” according to its statement.

The ministry said the committee “has worked through its projects to alleviate the suffering of the population in the besieged Gaza Strip due to the long blockade and ongoing aggression.”

The ministry also called for immediate action from the international community to halt Israeli actions in Gaza.

Around 11,300 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s incessant strikes on Gaza with at least 2,500 of them being children.

Palestinian group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 killing about 1,200 and taking more than 200 people hostage. The Gaza-based group said the attack came as a response to increased deadly attacks by Israeli settlers and the continued desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israel.