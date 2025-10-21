IFP ExclusiveFinanceSelected

Iran attends FATF plenary in Paris for first time in six years

By IFP Editorial Staff
France, Paris, Cityscape with french flag and Eiffel tower in background

For the first time in six years, an Iranian representative attended the main plenary meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in Paris.

The participation came at the official invitation of the global financial watchdog.

Hadi Khani, Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs and head of Iran’s Financial Intelligence Center, took part in the session to present updates on the country’s Action Plan, particularly regarding the recent approval of legislation to join the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, known as the Palermo Convention.

During the meeting, the Iranian delegation outlined the legislative process and the government’s implementation efforts. Discussions also focused on scheduling follow-up sessions between Iran and FATF representatives to clarify outstanding issues and respond to member questions.

In addition to Iran, the plenary reviewed the progress of several countries on the FATF “grey list,” including Monaco, Bulgaria, Syria, Yemen, Algeria, Mozambique, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, South Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Cameroon, Namibia, Angola, Gibraltar, Kenya, Myanmar, Vietnam, Nepal, Laos, and Venezuela.

The FATF plenary provides member and observer states an opportunity to assess each country’s efforts to strengthen anti–money laundering and counter-terrorism financing frameworks.

