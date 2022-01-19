Iran among world’s top 14 power plant constructors

The deputy energy minister for research and human resources said the Iranian experts have taken major strides toward developing the country’s power grid.

Reza Anjom-Shoa added the installed power plants are generating over 86,000 megawatts, continuing that the length of the country’s power transmission networks stands at 54,800 kilometers that supply some 30 million subscribers with electricity.

The government of President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi pays special attention to the water and power sectors, said the official, adding that the Ministry of Energy having 200 affiliated and subsidiary companies is making every effort to render various services to people.

He underlined that state-of-the-art technology plays a key role in the water and power projects and these two sectors are required to upgrade their services by applying the latest technical know-how.