In Letter to UNSC Chief, Iran Warns Israel over Threat to Use Force

Iran has warned the Israeli regime about its recent threat to use force against the Islamic Republic, saying Tel Aviv should be waiting for the repercussions of its moves.

In a letter to the president of the United Nations Security Council, Iran’s Ambassador to the world body Zahra Ershadi denounced the baseless accusations levelled against Iran.

“Mr. President, I am writing this letter to you in connection with a letter dated August 3, 2021 by the representatives of Liberia, Romania and Britain,” she said.

“Without presenting any evidence to prove their allegations, those who wrote that letter have tried to arbitrarily accuse the Islamic Republic of Iran of attacking the Mercer Street ship by resorting to such statements as ‘very probable,’ ‘initial estimaes’ and ‘one or several drones,’ which suggest uncertainty, and by using ambiguous expressions such as ‘international partners’,” wrote part of Ershadi’s letter.

“This unfounded accusation, which was first levelled by the Israeli regime immediately after the attack [on the ship] and with blatant political motives, is not true based on the realities on the ground, and is politically and ethically inappropriate, and hence, the accusation is categorically rejected [by Iran],” she highlighted in her letter.

She underlined Iran has contributed heavily to boosting marine security and the freedom of navigation, and has played a key role in fighting piracy at seas.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to strongly reject other similar and groundless claims by the Israeli regime, which is the root cause of instability and insecurity in the Middle East and beyond for more than a decade now,” she underscored.

“This regime has a long and dark record of attacking commercial and civilian ships, an example of which is its savage attack, in the high seas on May 31, 2020, on six civilian ships of a flotilla taking humanitarian aid to besieged Gaza residents, and the killing of nine civilians and wounding of many others on those vessels,” she explained.

She called on the UN to condemn and take to task the Israeli regime for its threats against marine security as well as all of its illegal and extremely destabilizing moves.

“In accordance with the recent provocative remarks by officials of the Israeli regime, which were in flagrant violation of Article 2 of the UN Charter, they have threatened to use force,” she said.

“It is necessary to remind this regime that it should be awaiting the consequences of it adventurism and possible inappropriate calculations,” she noted.

“While warning against any such threats from any entity, the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to adopt any necessary measure to fully protect its people, sovereignty and national interests,” Iran’s envoy said.

She also warned about recent suspicious moves to create false-flag marine incidents in the Persian Gulf and beyond.

“Such irresponsible moves are detrimental to regional security and stability and must be stopped immediately,” she said.