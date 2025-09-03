Illegal settlers’ unit paid $1,800 a day to demolish Gaza homes: Haaretz

According to Haaretz daily, the “Uriya” unit has been active for a year, demolishing Palestinian homes and tunnels with heavy machinery.

Its members, paid about $1,800 a day, have exposed both Israeli soldiers and civilians to grave risks by entering potentially booby-trapped sites and using Palestinians as human shields.

Haaretz linked the settler group to Betzalel Zini, brother of incoming Shin Bet chief David Zini, saying it consists of small demolition teams recruited through private contractors. They are often seen across Gaza operating bulldozers and excavators for one purpose – destruction.

The paper added that Abraham Azulay, a 25-year-old from the Yitzhar settlement, was part of Uriya when he was killed two months ago in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, after a bullet struck the cabin of his bulldozer.

The daily said Uriya members are recruited through social media groups, many from illegal settlements and associated with far-right activism.

Military sources told the newspaper the operators lack professional training, do not belong to any formal framework, and ignore safety rules, raising concerns about accountability.

The unusually high wages, the paper added, have made the work attractive beyond ideology, turning demolition into a lucrative business for the unit’s members.

Haaretz, citing military officers, warned that bulldozer drivers were increasingly influencing tactical decisions on the ground, contributing to unnecessary casualties. One operator from the Yitzhar settlement was reportedly killed in Khan Younis two months ago while working as part of Uriya.

The Israeli army denied the report, describing Uriya as a legitimate reserve engineering force.

Israel has killed more than 63,600 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.