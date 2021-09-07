Hezbollah praises Palestinians prison break as ‘strong slap in face’ of Israel

By
IFP Media Wire
-

The Hezbollah resistance movement has lauded the heroic escape of Palestinian prisoners from an Israeli maximum security jail as a “strong slap in the face” of the Tel Aviv regime.

Expressing congratulations to Palestinian people and resistance groups on the success of the prison break, Hezbollah praised in a statement on Monday the operation as an “unique achievement” and said it was highly commendable.

“The operation was a one-of-a-kind achievement and a strong slap in the face of the Israeli occupation forces as well as their strict security measures,” the statement added.

The Lebanese resistance movement noted, “It is a further evidence of the vitality, smartness, patience and continuous struggle of the Palestinian people to liberate their land and prisoners”.

Hezbollah stressed that the achievement is regarded as a new chance to highlight the plight of Palestinian prisoners at the regime’s jails, and an opportunity to expose Israel’s abusive practices as well as the serious violations of the Palestinian prisoners’ rights.

Israeli media reported on Monday that at least six Palestinian prisoners had escaped from the maximum security Gilbao Prison overnight, with regime troops launching a manhunt to arrest them.

Five of the prisoners were said to belong to the Palestinian resistance movement Islamic Jihad.

The cellmates, serving life sentences, are believed to have fled through an underground tunnel from the Israeli prison, which they had managed to dig over the past few months.

Source: Press TV

Subscribe
IFP Media Wire
Reports and views published in the Media Wire section have been retrieved from other news agencies and websites, and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website. The IFP may change the headlines of the reports in a bid to make them compatible with its own style of covering Iran News, and does not make any changes to the content. The source and URL of all reports and news stories are mentioned at the bottom of each article.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here