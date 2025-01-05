Hezbollah warns its ‘patience might run out’ over Israel violations of cease-fire

Addressing critics of Hezbollah’s silence on Israel’s violations of the cease-fire agreement, Qassem said in a televised speech that the group’s leadership “is the one that decides when to resist, how to resist, the method of resistance, and the weapons to use”.

Warning further, he stated: “Our patience (regarding these violations) might run out … and when we decide to act, you will see it immediately.”

In this context, Qassem added that the cease-fire agreement “exclusively applies to the area south of the Litani River, and the (Lebanese) state is responsible, along with the sponsors, for restraining Israel and ensuring the agreement’s implementation.”

Under the cease-fire terms, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line – a de facto border – in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

The 1701 resolution, adopted on Aug. 11, 2006, calls for a complete halt to hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel and the establishment of a weapons-free zone between the Blue Line and the Litani River in southern Lebanon, with exceptions for the Lebanese army and UNIFIL.

Data from the Lebanese Health Ministry indicates that since Israel’s onslaught against Lebanon began on Oct. 8, 2023, at least 4,063 people have been killed, including women, children, and health workers, while 16,664 others have been injured.