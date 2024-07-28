Hezbollah clears out key sites in preparation for possible Israeli strike

The security sources said Hezbollah had pre-emptively cleared out key sites in southern Lebanon and the eastern Bekaa Valley in the event of a possible Israeli raid.

At least 12 people have been killed and 18 others wounded in a rocket attack on a football pitch in the town of the Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday, Israeli authorities confirmed.

Israel’s military spokesman Daniel Hagari said children were among those killed and accused the Lebanese group Hezbollah of carrying out the attack on Saturday.

Hezbollah swiftly denied responsibility for the attack. The group announced in a statement it “categorically denies the allegations reported by certain enemy media and various media platforms concerning the targeting of Majdal Shams”.

“The Islamic Resistance has no connection to this incident,” it added, referring to its military wing.

Hezbollah has been exchanging fire with Israeli forces in areas near the Israel-Lebanon border since October 8, when Tel Aviv launched its war on the Gaza Strip.

The cross-border attacks, which Hezbollah said it launched in solidarity with the Palestinian people amid Israel’s war on Gaza, have led to fears of a larger regional conflagration.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated he would convene the security cabinet for an urgent meeting once he returns from his US visit.

“The State of Israel will not remain silent. We will not allow this to be put on the agenda,” he announced in a statement.