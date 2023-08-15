Hezbollah threatens to return Israel to “stone age” in any war with Lebanon

Nasrallah made the remarks on Monday while delivering a speech on the 17th anniversary of Israel’s defeat in the 33-day war against Lebanon in 2006.

The Hezbollah leader was referring to Israeli minister of military affairs’ recent remarks that the regime’s forces would send Lebanon back to the Stone Age in a new war.

“The main point is what Lebanon and the resistance [axis] can do [in case of such a war]. The enemy’s leaders and commanders are well aware of this, but they only pursue media maneuvers, which are of no value to us. We tell the enemy’s commanders that if you enter a new war with Lebanon, you will go back to the Stone Age as well,” Nasrallah said.

Nasrallah noted that 17 years after the war with Lebanon “Israelis have not been able to rebuild the damaged image of their military.”

“The Israeli military is currently at its worst compared to the past … [and this is why] the [Israeli] enemy has moved from an offensive to a defensive position,” the Hezbollah leader continued.

Nasrallah added that the resistance axis is currently having the upper hand in all areas, while Israel is hiding behind walls.

At present, the Hezbollah leader said, resistance against Israel is intensifying both in Lebanon and across the occupied Palestinian territories, especially the West Bank, while conditions in Israel are deteriorating.

“The [Israeli] enemy is not able to calculate the number of precision-strike missiles of the resistance, which are able to destroy key infrastructures of Israel,” Nasrallah added.

He noted that Hezbollah only needs a handful of precision-strike missiles in order to attack all civilian and non-civilian airports, air bases, power and water plants, main communication centers, infrastructures and refineries of Israel.

“If Israel entered into a war with the entire resistance axis, it would actually cease to exist. The enemy’s commanders must know that [in case of a war with the resistance axis] they would have started a game of death. We are not afraid of their threats. Lebanon possesses elements of power, which can create deterrence against the enemy,” Nasrallah stated.

“Today, the enemy is much weaker than the past, while the resistance and its axis have become much more powerful than the past,” the Hezbollah leader said.

He then warned Israel against any encroachment on the rights of the Lebanese people and the country’s natural resources, saying such encroachment will be faced with a crushing response.

“The real guarantee for preservation of Lebanon’s rights and its oil wealth is that our country must maintain all its elements of power, topped by the resistance,” Nasrallah continued, adding, “Those who have been monitoring Israel’s conditions since the 33-day war now clearly see that this regime is going downhill.”

Nasrallah said Israeli authorities hold military maneuvers every year to supposedly bolster their home front, but they have reached the conclusion that this front is not ready for war.

“The missing link in Israel’s home front is distrust [in the regime’s military commanders and political leaders]. The occupiers are not ready to make sacrifices and accept the consequences of war. Since the 33-day war, the image of Israeli army’s invincibility has been shattered and the regime’s military has become weak and incapacitated,” Nasrallah added.

Stressing that the resistance will take back all Lebanon’s border areas from Israel and will act as the country’s main protecting shield, Nasrallah stated, “Today, the enemy is much weaker than 2006 in political, military, popular and mental terms, and the resistance axis is much stronger than that time.”