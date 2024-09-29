Hezbollah confirms death of two senior figures

Hezbollah has announced that senior military commander Ali Karaki was killed in the large Israeli airstrikes on Dahiyeh, the southern suburbs of Beirut, on Friday.

These are the same attacks that killed Hezbollah leader Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Karaki was a member of the group’s Jihad Council and the commander of the organisation’s southern front. He had escaped death a few days prior, after Israel announced it attempted to assassinate him in an airstrike on Dahieh last Monday.

“[Karaki] was directly and on the ground responsible for leading the southern front with all its axes and units in the support front from 8 October, 2023, until his blessed martyrdom”, a statement from Hezbollah read announcing his death.

Karaki was the latest in a series of military commanders to be killed by Israel, leaving Hezbollah’s senior military leadership almost completely wiped out.

Hezbollah has also confirmed that Nabil Kaouk, another of its senior leaders, was killed in an Israeli air raid.

The Israeli military announced earlier Sunday that it had killed Kaouk in an airstrike the day before.

He is the seventh senior leader of the Lebanese group to be killed since Sept. 20.