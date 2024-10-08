Hezbollah vows to continue fight against Israel

The deputy leader of Hezbollah made the remarks on Tuesday as he delivered a televised speech broadcast live from Beirut on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Operation al-Aqsa Flood launched by Hamas and other Gaza-based groups against the Israeli regime.

“Operation al-Aqsa Flood is an exceptional event, and marks the beginning of change in the West Asia region with the participation of resistance forces. This great confrontation is blessed, and paves the right path for change. The occupying Israeli regime’s goal is to completely end the Axis of Resistance and exterminate Palestinian people, making them unable to put up resistance and press for their legitimate rights,” Sheikh Qassem noted.

He went on to say that Israel, the United States and Western states are piling up pressure on Lebanon to intimidate it.

“However, we are the sons of the Greatest Martyr in the Axis of Resistance, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah. We will not surrender by any means. I cannot even describe our situation without our late secretary-general; but we are drawing inspiration from his robustness,” the Hezbollah deputy chief commented.

He stated that the United States and certain European governments are complicit in all the crimes taking place in Gaza.

If it were not for American support, “the Israeli aggression would have stopped within a month”, Sheikh Qassem added.

The high-ranking Hezbollah official hailed resistance fighters in Gaza, saying they are “legendary and capable of withstanding more and more. Palestinian people cannot be defeated and are worthy of liberation.”

“ … Lebanon would have been targeted anyway. [Israeli prime minister Benjamin] Netanyahu had declared that he wanted a new West Asia,” he continued.

He emphasized that Hezbollah aims to alleviate the sufferings of Gaza, and defend Lebanon and its people.

“History has proven that the Zionist entity is a threat to the region and the world.”

In his remarks, the Hezbollah deputy secretary general also stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to be on the side of the Axis of Resistance, and is supporting it.

He praised Hezbollah’s daily achievements as very notable, saying, “We are firing hundreds of rockets and dozens of drones. I reassure [you] that our [military] capabilities are fine. Our fighters on the frontline and our management are composed. The more the war is prolonged, the bigger Israel’s dilemma will become.”

The senior Hezbollah official stressed that Israel will not be able to drive a wedge between his movement and its supporters, adding, “We are firm and, God willing, we will win.”

Sheikh Qassem also stated that Hezbollah will announce its new secretary-general once it has elected a successor to Nasrallah.