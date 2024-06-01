Hezbollah chief says Lebanon front ‘pressuring Israel’

In a speech delivered via videolink on Friday, Nasrallah said the Israeli military is losing the war in Gaza, with Hezbollah’s attacks “pressuring Israel” from Lebanon.

“This battle concerns Palestine, but also concerns the future of Lebanon and its water and oil resources,” Nasrallah continued, adding, “This front is a support front that is part of the battle that will determine the fate of Palestine, Lebanon and the region strategically.”

The Israeli military occupied parts of south Lebanon for decades until its withdrawal in 2000, raising fears in the country that Israel’s ultimate aim is to control Lebanon’s water-rich southern areas.

Nasrallah stated on Friday that Hezbollah is continuing its operations against Israel, regardless of “narrow political calculations”.

The group began targeting Israeli troops along the border after the war on Gaza broke out. Throughout the recent conflict, Israel has been regularly bombing villages in southern Lebanon.

Earlier on Friday, Hezbollah claimed several attacks against Israeli positions after it said that Israeli bombing had killed a medic in south Lebanon.

The violence has forced thousands of Israelis to flee, with the fighting turning into a war of attrition, raising fears of a regional conflict.

Nasrallah’s comments on Friday come days after Israel’s Defence Minister Yaov Gallant warned that Lebanon will “pay the price” for Hezbollah’s actions, claiming that Israel has killed 300 of the group’s fighters.

“If you will continue, we will accelerate,” Gallant said in a warning to Hezbollah.

But Nasrallah appeared to dismiss that threat, stressing that Hezbollah fighters remain at the border.

For months, Israeli leaders have stressed the need to push Hezbollah off the northern border of Israel, including through a major assault if necessary.

Last week, Nasrallah warned Israel against launching an offensive in Lebanon, adding that Hezbollah has military “surprises” that it will use in the case of an all-out war.

Hezbollah had previously announced it would halt its attacks on Israel when the war on Gaza ends.