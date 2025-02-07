Heavy snowfall hits mountainous roads in Iran’s northern Gilan province

Fariborz Moradi, Director General of Gilan’s Road Maintenance and Transportation Department, said on Friday that road maintenance teams are working around the clock with full logistical support to clear snow and ensure safe passage.

Residents and travelers are advised to exercise caution and adhere to safety guidelines while navigating the affected areas.

Moradi urged drivers to use snow chains when traveling through the mountainous and connecting routes.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have deployed continuous snow-clearing operations to maintain accessibility.

The Iranian Meteorological Organization has warned that, along with heavy snowfall and rainfall in most provinces of Iran, temperatures will also drop by about ten degrees Celsius, including in Tehran.